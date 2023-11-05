Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $179,261.20 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 23,587 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $179,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,579,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Monday, October 30th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 32,219 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $260,329.52.

On Friday, October 27th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,372.80.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $218,867.22.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,194 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $9,647.52.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $8.15 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Semrush by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.