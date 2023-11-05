Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells $228,901.68 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,597.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 960 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $7,737.60.

Semrush Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.15 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Semrush by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEMR

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.