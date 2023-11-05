Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells $146,100.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFS

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.