Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $234,772.27 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ROP opened at $502.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.66 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

