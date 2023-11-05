Insider Buying: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Director Purchases $165,310.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WEX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WEX opened at $175.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.50 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

