StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

