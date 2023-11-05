StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
