WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Financial Survey

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Lawn and WW International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WW International $1.04 billion 0.56 -$251.40 million ($0.95) -7.71

Park Lawn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WW International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.2% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Park Lawn and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A WW International -32.51% -3.07% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Park Lawn and WW International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 WW International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Park Lawn currently has a consensus target price of $38.06, indicating a potential upside of 219.99%. WW International has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 53.01%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than WW International.

Summary

WW International beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

