Joel D. Cavaness Sells 1,171 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $242.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.