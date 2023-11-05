Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells $301,250.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,432,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $140,400.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

