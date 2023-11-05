Insider Buying: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Purchases $337,125.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $50.27 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after buying an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

