Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Sells 155,000 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLT stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

About Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

