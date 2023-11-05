Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) versus FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Jollibee Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Jollibee Foods pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FAT Brands has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jollibee Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jollibee Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jollibee Foods and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Jollibee Foods and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A FAT Brands -31.64% N/A -7.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jollibee Foods and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A $19.16 0.78 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.21 -$126.19 million ($8.36) -0.62

Jollibee Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jollibee Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Jollibee Foods

(Get Free Report)

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India. It also offers property leasing, manufacturing, digital printing, advertising, financial accounting, human resources, and logistics services. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Pasig, the Philippines.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.