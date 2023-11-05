dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$13.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

dentalcorp stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.27 and a 1 year high of C$10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

