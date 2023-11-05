Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saipem Stock Down 1.9 %

Saipem Company Profile

SAPMY opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

