Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $215.83 Average PT from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.