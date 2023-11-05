TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of -60.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.91 million. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

