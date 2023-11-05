Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,209.17 ($26.88).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.42) to GBX 2,400 ($29.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($20.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.60) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,802.50 ($21.93) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($18.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,185 ($26.59). The firm has a market cap of £16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,024.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,730.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,780.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

