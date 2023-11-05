Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,209.17 ($26.88).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.42) to GBX 2,400 ($29.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($20.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.60) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands Price Performance
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.