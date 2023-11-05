Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.30) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $48.20 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

