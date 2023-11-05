Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.30) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $48.20 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.