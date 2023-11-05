Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $74.72 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
