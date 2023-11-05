Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT at $66.40

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VSE
VSE Price Performance
VSE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
Institutional Trading of VSE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in VSE by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VSE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.