Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT at $66.40

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get VSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSE

VSE Price Performance

VSE Dividend Announcement

Shares of VSE stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in VSE by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VSE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.