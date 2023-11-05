Comparing The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Bâloise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bâloise pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bâloise N/A N/A N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 9.62% 19.05% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bâloise and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bâloise and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bâloise 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 6 7 0 2.54

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $85.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Bâloise.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bâloise and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $11.35 12.53 The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.36 billion 1.00 $1.82 billion $7.29 10.17

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bâloise. The Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Bâloise on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance. It also provides life insurance products, which include endowment policies, such as conventional and unit-linked life insurance; group life insurance products; term insurance; immediate and deferred annuities; and policy riders, including premium waiver, accidental death, and disability. In addition, the company engages in the banking activities in Switzerland; and offers asset management services. Further, it has interests in equity investment companies, real-estate firms, and financing companies. The company sells its products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and industrial clients. Bâloise Holding AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers managed mutual funds across various asset classes; and exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers, as well as investment management, distribution, and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

