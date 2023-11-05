StockNews.com Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783 in the last 90 days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

