Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.87.

EQR opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 472,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 532.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 194,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,733 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 296,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

