StockNews.com Downgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

COTY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

