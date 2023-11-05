Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

