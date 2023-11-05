TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Truist Financial

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

