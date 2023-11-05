Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,818,000 after acquiring an additional 329,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

