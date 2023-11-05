Stifel Nicolaus Trims Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price to $165.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.55.

Get Repligen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $212.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.