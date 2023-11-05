Stifel Nicolaus Boosts USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $24.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

USAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

USAC opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

