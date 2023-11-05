International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.
International Game Technology Price Performance
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
International Game Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in International Game Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
