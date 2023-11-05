Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.

BFH opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

