Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Critical Contrast

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumble 0 5 10 0 2.67

Bumble has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 77.06%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -59.36% -197.78% -67.87% Bumble -8.94% 1.82% 1.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 2.06 -$2.60 million N/A N/A Bumble $976.95 million 1.91 -$79.75 million ($0.67) -20.40

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bumble.

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 17.59, suggesting that its share price is 1,659% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bumble beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.