Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $294.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.50.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.31. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Paycom Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.