Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $128.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.29.

NBIX stock opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

