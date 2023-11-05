Roth Mkm Trims Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Target Price to $2.20

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on URG. StockNews.com started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares in the company, valued at $746,839.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares in the company, valued at $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 55,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,774.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at $672,578.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,082 shares of company stock worth $631,525. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 45.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

