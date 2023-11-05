StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of AJX opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is -42.78%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

