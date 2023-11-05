International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$19.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPCO. ATB Capital lowered their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
