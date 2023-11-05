International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$19.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPCO. ATB Capital lowered their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

IPCO opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.93. International Petroleum has a one year low of C$10.10 and a one year high of C$16.18.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

