Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $440,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

