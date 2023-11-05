American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

