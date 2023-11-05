Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global initiated coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Society Pass’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Society Pass in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

SOPA stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 149.32% and a negative net margin of 317.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Society Pass will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Society Pass by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Society Pass by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Society Pass by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Society Pass by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

