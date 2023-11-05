Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enova International from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

ENVA opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.82 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

