Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $16.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.82.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Shares of VNO opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.