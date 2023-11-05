LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $24.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

TREE stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,210.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth $57,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

