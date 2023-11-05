First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$24.50 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 11.1 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.66 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.33.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

