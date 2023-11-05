Morgan Stanley Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $9.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

