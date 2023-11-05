Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $118.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,192,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,604,919.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

