BMO Capital Markets Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $216.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $226.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.72.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12 month low of $132.19 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

