Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $110.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.85.

GPN opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

