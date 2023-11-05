Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $44.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.05.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,195,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after buying an additional 554,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Range Resources by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Range Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Range Resources by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 838,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 319,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

