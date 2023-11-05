V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 235,692 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 492,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 153,106 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.